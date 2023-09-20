Rangers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Wednesday's game features the Texas Rangers (83-68) and the Boston Red Sox (75-77) matching up at Globe Life Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET on September 20.
The probable starters are Jon Gray (8-8) for the Rangers and Brayan Bello (12-9) for the Red Sox.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 100 times and won 58, or 58%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 44-30 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 826 total runs this season.
- The Rangers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Guardians
|L 12-3
|Jon Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|September 16
|@ Guardians
|L 2-1
|Dane Dunning vs Tanner Bibee
|September 17
|@ Guardians
|L 9-2
|Cody Bradford vs Gavin Williams
|September 18
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Kutter Crawford
|September 19
|Red Sox
|W 6-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
|September 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|September 22
|Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
|September 23
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
|September 24
|Mariners
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Bryan Woo
|September 25
|@ Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs TBA
|September 26
|@ Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Griffin Canning
