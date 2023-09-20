Wednesday's game features the Texas Rangers (83-68) and the Boston Red Sox (75-77) matching up at Globe Life Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET on September 20.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (8-8) for the Rangers and Brayan Bello (12-9) for the Red Sox.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 100 times and won 58, or 58%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 44-30 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 826 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

