The Dallas Cowboys right now have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +750.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +105

+105 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +750

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas covered nine times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Cowboys and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

Dallas ranked 11th in total offense (354.9 yards per game) and 12th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Cowboys had eight wins at home last year and four away.

When favorites, Dallas went 8-3. As underdogs, the Cowboys went 3-2.

The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC overall.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Pollard also had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three TDs.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and accumulated 182 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, CeeDee Lamb scored nine TDs, hauling in 107 balls for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game).

In the passing game with the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).

Micah Parsons had 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +8000 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +6600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +100000 4 October 1 Patriots - +10000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +600 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +3000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +8000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +25000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +1000 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +1300 17 December 30 Lions - +2800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

