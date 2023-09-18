Saints vs. Panthers Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 2
The New Orleans Saints (1-0) visit the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 in matchup between NFC South opponents at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is a 3-point underdog. This game has an over/under of 39.5.
Before the Saints take on the Panthers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights. Before the Panthers take on the Saints, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|First Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Saints vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saints (-3)
|39.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Saints (-3)
|40
|-162
|+136
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Saints (-3)
|40
|-156
|+132
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 2 Odds
- Click here for Bears vs Buccaneers
- Click here for Jets vs Cowboys
- Click here for Colts vs Texans
- Click here for Chiefs vs Jaguars
- Click here for Ravens vs Bengals
New Orleans vs. Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Saints vs. Panthers Betting Insights
- New Orleans beat the spread six times in 17 games last season.
- The Saints won once ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or more last year.
- Last season, six of New Orleans' 17 games went over the point total.
- Carolina's record against the spread last year was 8-8-0.
- The Panthers covered the spread five times last season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- Carolina had eight of its 17 games hit the over last year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.