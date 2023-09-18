The New Orleans Saints (1-0) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in an NFC South clash.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Saints Insights (2022)

The Saints averaged just 2.6 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Panthers allowed (22) last year.

The Saints racked up 333.8 yards per game last season, only 16.4 fewer than the 350.2 the Panthers allowed per contest.

Last season, New Orleans ran for just six fewer yards (116.6) than Carolina allowed per contest (122.6).

The Saints turned the ball over 25 times last year, eight more turnovers than the Panthers forced (17).

Saints Away Performance (2022)

The Saints scored fewer points in away games last year (17.3 per game) than they did overall (19.4), but also conceded fewer away from home (20 per game) than overall (20.3).

On the road, the Saints picked up fewer yards (325.8 per game) than overall (333.8). They also allowed more (330.4 per game) than overall (314.8).

New Orleans picked up 230.9 passing yards per game on the road last season (13.7 more than overall), and conceded 197.5 in away games (13.1 more than overall).

On the road, the Saints accumulated fewer rushing yards (94.9 per game) than overall (116.6). They also allowed more rushing yards (132.9 per game) than overall (130.5).

The Saints successfully converted fewer third downs in road games in 2022 (38.3%) than they did overall (40.2%), but also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (40%) than overall (41.6%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tennessee W 16-15 CBS 9/18/2023 at Carolina - ESPN 9/24/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 10/1/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 10/8/2023 at New England - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.