At the moment the New Orleans Saints are 13th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3000.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans compiled a 6-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Saints games.

On defense, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by surrendering just 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).

Last season the Saints were 4-5 at home and 3-5 on the road.

As the underdog, New Orleans picked up just two victories (2-8) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-2.

In the NFC South the Saints won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

On the ground with the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and picked up 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

In 16 games a season ago, Taysom Hill threw for 240 yards (15.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.4%.

Chris Olave had 72 catches for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.

On defense last year, Demario Davis helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +6600 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +3300 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +10000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +50000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +15000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +4000 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +15000 15 December 17 Giants - +8000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +4000

