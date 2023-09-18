Boston Red Sox (74-76) will play the Texas Rangers (82-67) at Globe Life Field on Monday, September 18 at 8:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Rangers are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+135). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (9-11, 3.47 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.18 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Red Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-160) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Corey Seager hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 98 times this season and won 57, or 58.2%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 29-17 record (winning 63% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 3-3 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 37, or 48.1%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 7-4 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 3rd Win AL West +275 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.