Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will try to beat Kutter Crawford, the Boston Red Sox's starter, on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers are 57-41 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.2% of those games).

Texas has gone 29-17 (winning 63% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Texas has played in 148 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-63-7).

The Rangers have put together a 9-5-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-30 37-37 32-23 50-43 55-51 27-15

