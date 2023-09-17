The Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers will play on Sunday at Progressive Field, at 1:40 PM ET, with Jose Ramirez and Marcus Semien among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +105 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -125 +105 8 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Rangers and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (47.7%) in those games.

Texas has a record of 10-16 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 77 of its 147 games with a total.

The Rangers are 9-5-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-30 37-36 32-22 50-43 55-50 27-15

