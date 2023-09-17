Angel City FC and Chicago Red Stars take the pitch for one of two matchups on the NWSL slate today.

There is coverage available for all the action in NWSL today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch Chicago Red Stars vs Angel City FC

Angel City FC (3-2-4) journeys to face Chicago Red Stars (3-2-5) at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch Orlando Pride vs North Carolina Courage

North Carolina Courage (5-3-5) is on the road to face Orlando Pride (4-1-5) at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

