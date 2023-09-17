Cowboys vs. Jets: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 2
According to oddsmakers, the New York Jets (1-0) are 9-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 17, 2023 against the Dallas Cowboys (1-0). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 38.5 points.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Cowboys can be found below before they play the Jets. Before the Jets take on the Cowboys, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|First Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Cowboys vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-9)
|38.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Cowboys (-9.5)
|38.5
|-455
|+350
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-9.5)
|38.5
|-500
|+385
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 2 Odds
- Click here for Chiefs vs Jaguars
- Click here for Seahawks vs Lions
- Click here for Colts vs Texans
- Click here for Chargers vs Titans
- Click here for Packers vs Falcons
Dallas vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cowboys vs. Jets Betting Insights
- Dallas was 9-7-0 against the spread last year.
- The Cowboys had two wins ATS (2-2) as a 9-point favorite or greater last year.
- Last season, nine of Dallas' 17 games hit the over.
- Against the spread, New York was 8-9-0 last season.
- The Jets were an underdog by 9 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.
- Last year, five of New York's 17 games went over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.