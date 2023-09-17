CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will host Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, in a battle featuring two of the top offensive performers in football last season.

Keep reading for the top contributors in this outing between the Cowboys and the Jets, and what player prop bets to consider.

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +430

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: -115

Breece Hall Touchdown Odds

Hall Odds to Score First TD: +1100

Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jake Ferguson - - 25.5 (-113) Michael Gallup - - 34.5 (-113) CeeDee Lamb - - 61.5 (-113) Tony Pollard - 71.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 217.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) -

More Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds C.J. Uzomah - - 8.5 (-102) Allen Lazard - - 34.5 (-113) Dalvin Cook - 34.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) Tyler Conklin - - 22.5 (-113) Zach Wilson 180.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) - Breece Hall - 40.5 (-113) - Garrett Wilson - - 50.5 (-113)

