The Dallas Cowboys (1-0) will play the New York Jets (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 38.5 points.

Planning to catch this week's matchup between the Cowboys and the Jets and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the column below.

Cowboys vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Cowboys led after the first quarter in eight games, were losing after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in two games .

The Cowboys' offense averaged 5.4 points in the first quarter last season, and on defense, they allowed 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Jets led five times, were behind five times, and were knotted up seven times.

The Jets averaged 2.8 points on offense and surrendered an average of 3.6 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

2nd Quarter

Last season, the Cowboys won the second quarter in six games, were outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they tied the second quarter in six games.

Dallas put up an average of 8.2 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it allowed an average of 7.2 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Jets outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, were outscored six times, and were knotted up six times.

The Jets' offense averaged 5.5 points in the second quarter last year. Defensively, they allowed 6.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the Cowboys won the third quarter seven times, were outscored eight times, and tied two times.

In the third quarter last year, Dallas averaged 5.8 points on offense (fifth-ranked). Defensively, it allowed an average of 5.1 points (24th-ranked) in the third quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Jets won the third quarter three times, were outscored 12 times, and tied two times.

In the third quarter last year, the Jets averaged 2.6 points scored on offense (29th-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.9 points on defense (23rd-ranked).

4th Quarter

Last year, the Cowboys won the fourth quarter in 11 games, lost that quarter in four games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

Dallas' offense averaged 7.7 points in the fourth quarter last season. It gave up 4.3 points on average in that quarter.

The Jets outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 10 games last year, were outscored in that quarter in three games, and were knotted up in that quarter in four games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Jets averaged 6.8 points on offense (seventh-ranked) and allowed an average of 3.2 points on defense (best in NFL).

Cowboys vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cowboys were winning 10 times, trailed six times, and were knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first half last season.

Dallas averaged 13.6 points in the first half (eighth-ranked) last year. On defense, it gave up 10.6 points on average in the first half (12th-ranked).

The Jets led after the first half in six games last year, were losing after the first half in seven games, and were knotted up after the first half in four games.

The Jets averaged 8.3 points on offense and allowed an average of 10.2 points on defense in the first half last year.

2nd Half

Last season, the Cowboys outscored their opponent in the second half in 11 games (10-1 in those contests), lost the second half in five games (2-3), and they tied the second half in one game (0-1).

Dallas averaged 13.5 points in the second half last year. On defense, it allowed 9.4 points on average in the second half.

In 17 games last year, the Jets outscored their opponent in the second half eight times, were outscored in that half eight times, and were knotted up one time.

The Jets averaged 9.4 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 8.1 points on defense in the second half last season.

