Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Cowboys vs. Jets Game – Week 2
Check out best bets for when the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) and the New York Jets (1-0) square off at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Cowboys vs. Jets?
When is Cowboys vs. Jets?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Dallas 32 - New York 7
- The Cowboys have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 81.0%.
- The Cowboys won 75% of the games last season when they were favored on the moneyline (9-3).
- Dallas won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -425 or shorter.
- Last season, the Jets won five out of the 12 games, or 41.7%, in which they were the underdog.
- New York had a record of 1-1 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +330 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Dallas (-9)
- The Cowboys had nine wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- Dallas had two wins ATS (2-2-1) as 9-point or greater favorites last season.
- The Jets had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- New York covered every time (2-0) as underdogs of 9 points or more last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38.5)
- These two teams averaged a combined 44.9 points per game a season ago, 6.4 more points than the total of 38.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 0.2 more points per game last season (38.7) than this game's over/under of 38.5 points.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Cowboys games.
- Last season, five Jets games hit the over.
