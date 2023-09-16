Trying to find information on the best bets in CUSA action in Week 3? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State matchup, and picking Western Kentucky (+29.5) over Ohio State against the spread. See more insights on those college football games, as well as other potential options to parlay, by scrolling down.

Best Week 3 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: Western Kentucky +29.5 vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio State by 23.8 points

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: September 16

TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: New Mexico -1.5 vs. New Mexico State

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at New Mexico Lobos

Projected Favorite & Spread: New Mexico by 6.5 points

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: September 16

TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Arizona -17.5 vs. UTEP

Matchup: UTEP Miners at Arizona Wildcats

Projected Favorite & Spread: Arizona by 21.6 points

Time: 11:00 PM ET

Date: September 16

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 3 CUSA Total Bets

Under 65.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Projected Total: 45.5 points

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: September 16

TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Over 40.5 - Florida International vs. UConn

Matchup: Florida International Panthers at UConn Huskies

Projected Total: 52.8 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: September 16

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 53.5 - New Mexico State vs. New Mexico

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at New Mexico Lobos

Projected Total: 61.3 points

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: September 16

TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 3 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Liberty 2-0 (1-0 CUSA) 33.5 / 20.5 457.5 / 334.5 Western Kentucky 2-0 (0-0 CUSA) 46.5 / 23.0 449.0 / 454.0 Louisiana Tech 2-1 (1-0 CUSA) 29.0 / 25.3 398.0 / 321.0 Jacksonville State 2-1 (1-0 CUSA) 27.3 / 15.7 344.0 / 322.3 Florida International 2-1 (0-1 CUSA) 25.7 / 24.3 333.7 / 457.7 UTEP 1-2 (0-1 CUSA) 16.3 / 23.0 368.7 / 324.7 New Mexico State 1-2 (0-1 CUSA) 35.0 / 31.7 483.0 / 388.7 Sam Houston 0-2 (0-0 CUSA) 1.5 / 13.5 132.5 / 257.5 Middle Tennessee 0-2 (0-0 CUSA) 13.0 / 39.5 248.0 / 373.5

