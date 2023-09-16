The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-0) will look to upset the Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Aggies are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 36.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 53.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe matchup.

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline
BetMGM Texas A&M (-36.5) 53.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas A&M (-36) 53.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Texas A&M (-36.5) 52.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

  • UL Monroe has won all one of its games against the spread this year.
  • Texas A&M has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Aggies have been favored by 36.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

UL Monroe 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

