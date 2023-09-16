The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1) will look to upset the Tulane Green Wave (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Green Wave are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.

Tulane vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Tulane vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Tulane vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

Tulane has won one game against the spread this season.

Southern Miss has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +225 Bet $100 to win $225

