The TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the Houston Cougars (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

TCU has the 81st-ranked defense this season (25.5 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best with 41.5 points per game. With 29.0 points per game on offense, Houston ranks 72nd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 96th, surrendering 28.5 points per game.

TCU vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

TCU vs. Houston Key Statistics

TCU Houston 491.5 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.5 (83rd) 414.0 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.5 (102nd) 195.5 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.0 (81st) 296.0 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.5 (61st) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 542 yards, completing 69.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 93 yards (46.5 ypg) on 11 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has 231 rushing yards on 33 carries.

Warren Thompson has hauled in nine catches for 110 yards (55.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

John Paul Richardson has reeled in seven passes while averaging 43.5 yards per game.

Jared Wiley has hauled in eight receptions for 78 yards, an average of 39.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has been a dual threat for Houston this season. He has 493 passing yards (246.5 per game) while completing 60.5% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 88 yards (44.0 ypg) on 29 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Tony Mathis has run the ball 16 times for 98 yards.

Sam Brown paces his team with 244 receiving yards on 15 receptions.

Joseph Manjack IV has 10 receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 102 yards (51.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Matthew Golden has racked up 96 reciving yards (48.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

