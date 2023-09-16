In the semifinals of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 on Saturday, Sara Errani (ranked No. 115) takes on Darja Semenistaja (No. 143).

Errani is getting -155 odds to win a spot in the final over Semenistaja (+120).

Sara Errani vs. Darja Semenistaja Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Sara Errani vs. Darja Semenistaja Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sara Errani has a 60.8% chance to win.

Sara Errani Darja Semenistaja -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 56.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.4

Sara Errani vs. Darja Semenistaja Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 165-ranked Noma Noha Akugue 7-5, 6-2 on Friday, Errani reached the semifinals.

Semenistaja reached the semifinals by beating No. 281-ranked Anca Alexia Todoni 7-6, 6-4 on Friday.

In her 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Errani has played an average of 19.3 games.

Errani has played 10 matches on clay over the past year, and 19.2 games per match.

In her six matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Semenistaja is averaging 16.8 games per match and winning 49.5% of those games.

Semenistaja has averaged 14.0 games per match and 7.0 games per set in one match on clay surfaces in the past year.

On June 12, 2023, Errani and Semenistaja played in the BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia Round of 32. Errani took home the win 6-4, 6-0.

Errani has claimed two sets versus Semenistaja (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Semenistaja's zero.

Errani and Semenistaja have competed in 16 total games, and Errani has won more often, securing 12 of them.

Semenistaja and Errani have matched up one time, and they have averaged 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

