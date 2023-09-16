A pair of SEC teams meet when the No. 14 LSU Tigers (1-1) take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Tigers are favored by 9.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Mississippi State matchup.

LSU vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

LSU vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

LSU vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

LSU has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Mississippi State has won one game against the spread this season.

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 To Win the SEC +600 Bet $100 to win $600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.