The North Texas Mean Green (0-2) visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) at Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Louisiana Tech ranks 66th in total offense (398 yards per game) and 55th in total defense (321 yards allowed per game) this season. North Texas' defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 591.5 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst. On offense, it ranks 74th with 386.5 total yards per contest.

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech North Texas 398 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.5 (85th) 321 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 591.5 (127th) 169.7 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146 (77th) 228.3 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.5 (63rd) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (121st) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has compiled 684 yards (228 ypg) on 64-of-95 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Keith Willis Jr. has 226 rushing yards on 26 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Charvis Thornton has carried the ball 23 times for 113 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Smoke Harris' 211 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has collected 20 catches and one touchdown.

Kyle Maxwell has hauled in five receptions totaling 113 yards so far this campaign.

Koby Duru has been the target of nine passes and racked up six grabs for 84 yards, an average of 28 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Stone Earle has 270 passing yards, or 135 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.4% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 29.5 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Oscar Adaway III, has carried the ball 17 times for 73 yards (36.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Johnson has racked up 63 yards (on 13 attempts).

Jay Maclin paces his squad with 183 receiving yards on seven receptions with three touchdowns.

Damon Ward Jr. has caught four passes and compiled 85 receiving yards (42.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Roderic Burns' eight receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 81 yards (40.5 ypg).

