The North Texas Mean Green (0-2) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as 4.5-point underdogs. The total for this game has been set at 69.5 points.

Louisiana Tech is totaling 398 yards per game on offense, which ranks 66th in the FBS. Defensively, the Bulldogs rank 55th, allowing 321 yards per game. North Texas has not been getting things done defensively, ranking third-worst with 591.5 total yards allowed per game. It has been better offensively, putting up 386.5 total yards per contest (75th-ranked).

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana Tech -4.5 -115 -105 69.5 -105 -115 -200 +165

Tre Harris had 66 catches for 954 yards (79.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 12 games last year.

On the ground, Marquis Crosby scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 917 yards (76.4 per game).

In 12 games a season ago, Parker McNeil passed for 1,908 yards (159 per game), with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.5%.

Smoke Harris had 65 receptions for 635 yards (52.9 per game) and five touchdowns in 12 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Cecil Singleton amassed 42 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and one interception in 12 games last year.

Hugh Davis compiled 54 tackles, two TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 12 games.

Jaiden Cole collected 3.5 sacks to go with two TFL, 34 tackles, and one interception in 12 games played a season ago.

Bee Jay Williamson totaled one TFL, 40 tackles, and one interception in 12 games.

