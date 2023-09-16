The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) square off against the North Texas Mean Green (0-2) in college football action at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 34, North Texas 30

Louisiana Tech 34, North Texas 30 Louisiana Tech has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

North Texas lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Mean Green have played as an underdog of +160 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: North Texas (+4.5)



North Texas (+4.5) Louisiana Tech has covered the spread once this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

North Texas is winless against the spread this season.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (67.5)



Under (67.5) Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 67.5 points once this season.

The total for the contest of 67.5 is 8.5 points more than the combined points per game averages for Louisiana Tech (29 points per game) and North Texas (30 points per game).

Splits Tables

Louisiana Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.8 58 66.5 Implied Total AVG 40 38 44 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

North Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 53.5 51.5 Implied Total AVG 30 29 31 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

