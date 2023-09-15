The Dallas Wings will face the Atlanta Dream in Game 1 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Wings vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Dream

The 87.9 points per game Dallas records are just 3.9 more points than Atlanta gives up (84).

Dallas makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (43%).

In games the Wings shoot higher than 43% from the field, they are 16-7 overall.

Dallas is making 31.7% of its three-point shots this season, 1.6% lower than the 33.3% Atlanta allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Wings are 12-6 when they shoot better than 33.3% from distance.

Dallas and Atlanta rebound at about the same rate, with Dallas averaging 2.6 more rebounds per game.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 92.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.4 points more than the 87.9 they've scored this season.

Dallas has been a little suspect on the defensive end of the floor recently, giving up 87.3 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 84.9 it has conceded this season.

The Wings' last 10 contests have seen them make 7.1 three-pointers per game while shooting 35.1% from deep. Both numbers are up compared to their 2023 averages of 6.8 makes and 31.7%.

Wings Injuries