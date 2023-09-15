Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vermilion Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Erath High School at Catholic High School - New Iberia