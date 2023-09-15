Louisiana High School Football Live Streams in Rapides Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rapides Parish, Louisiana has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Bolton High School at North Caddo High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Vivian, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peabody Magnet High School at Logansport High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Logansport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
