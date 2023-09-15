Rangers vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 15
The Texas Rangers (82-64) take a six-game winning streak into a road contest versus the Cleveland Guardians (69-78) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-7) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (7-13) will take the ball for the Guardians.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.78 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (7-13, 4.89 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (8-7) for his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- The 31-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.78 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .246.
- He has 11 quality starts in 26 chances this season.
- In 26 starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.
Jon Gray vs. Guardians
- The Guardians have scored 591 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 1239 hits, 16th in baseball, with 111 home runs (30th in the league).
- The Guardians have gone 5-for-23 with two home runs and four RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito
- Giolito gets the start for the Guardians, his 30th of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.89 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.89, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
- Giolito is looking to pick up his 14th quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Giolito enters this game with 24 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In three of his 29 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
- The 29-year-old's 4.89 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.283 WHIP ranks 36th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Lucas Giolito vs. Rangers
- The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .267 batting average, and is second in the league with 1356 total hits and third in MLB action with 812 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.457) and are sixth in all of MLB with 208 home runs.
- In six innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Giolito has a 6 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .304.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.