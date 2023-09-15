Jon Gray starts for the Texas Rangers on Friday at Progressive Field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 208 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .267 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (812 total runs).

The Rangers rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Texas has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.261).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Gray (8-7) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.78 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Gray is looking to collect his 12th quality start of the year.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 21 times this year heading into this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 26 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Athletics W 9-4 Home Jon Gray Luis Medina 9/11/2023 Blue Jays W 10-4 Away Dane Dunning Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays W 10-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians - Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians - Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians - Away Max Scherzer Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello

