Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will meet Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+110). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023

7:10 PM ET

Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games. Texas' last five games have gone over the total, and the average over/under during that streak was 8.2.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 57 of the 96 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59.4%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Texas has a 43-29 record (winning 59.7% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Texas has played in 145 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-62-7).

The Rangers have collected a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-30 37-34 32-22 50-41 55-48 27-15

