Louisiana High School Football Live Streams in Jefferson Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Jefferson Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Episcopal High School at Metairie Park Country Day School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Metairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alfred Bonnabel Magnet Academy High School at Live Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
