Louisiana High School Football Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Episcopal High School at Metairie Park Country Day School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Metairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loranger High School at Glen Oaks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Washington Carver High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.