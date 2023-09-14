The Toronto Blue Jays will send a hot-hitting Cavan Biggio to the plate against the Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams square off on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

The Rangers are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Blue Jays (-165). The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -165 +140 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

When it comes to the total, the Rangers and their opponents are 9-1-0 in their previous 10 games.

The last 10 Rangers matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers. Texas games have gone over the total four straight times, and the average total in this streak was 8.4 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won in 20, or 47.6%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 3-6 in those contests.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of its 144 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-30 36-34 32-22 49-41 54-48 27-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.