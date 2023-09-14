Looking for how to watch high school football games in Orleans Parish, Louisiana this week? We've got you covered.

    • Orleans Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Isidore Newman School at Benton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Benton, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    George Washington Carver High School at Woodlawn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Baton Rouge, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

