If you reside in Caddo Parish, Louisiana and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Calvary Baptist Academy at C.E. Byrd High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bolton High School at North Caddo High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

6:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Vivian, LA

Vivian, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at Red River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Coushatta, LA

Coushatta, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood High School at Airline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Booker T. Washington High School at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy