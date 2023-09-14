We have 2023 high school football action in Bossier Parish, Louisiana this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Isidore Newman School at Benton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Benton, LA

Benton, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bossier High School at Parkway High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Many High School at Haughton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Haughton, LA

Haughton, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeside High School at Plain Dealing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Plain Dealing, LA

Plain Dealing, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood High School at Airline High School