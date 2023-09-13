Rangers vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 13
A pair of the league's best hitters face off when the Toronto Blue Jays (80-65) and Texas Rangers (80-64) meet at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday, at Rogers Centre. Bo Bichette has a .306 batting average (eighth in league) for the Blue Jays, while Corey Seager ranks third at .338.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (9-5, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jordan Montgomery (8-11, 3.62 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (9-5, 3.57 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (8-11, 3.62 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- Montgomery (8-11) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 3.62 ERA in 161 2/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.62, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
- Montgomery has 16 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Montgomery has put together 24 starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Jordan Montgomery vs. Blue Jays
- The opposing Blue Jays offense has the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and ranks 18th in home runs hit (168) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are sixth in the league with 1288 total hits and 16th in MLB play scoring 667 runs.
- In five innings over one appearance against the Blue Jays this season, Montgomery has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP while his opponents are batting .300.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi
- Kikuchi (9-5) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 29th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.
- The 32-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 3.57, a 3.72 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.244.
- In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
- Kikuchi has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.
- The 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.57), 30th in WHIP (1.244), and 16th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.