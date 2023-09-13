Wednesday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (80-65) and the Texas Rangers (80-64) matching up at Rogers Centre in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on September 13.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (9-5, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Jordan Montgomery (8-11, 3.62 ERA).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 9-1-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (46.3%) in those games.

Texas has a win-loss record of 8-16 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (793 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule