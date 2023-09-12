Tuesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (80-64) and the Texas Rangers (79-64) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Blue Jays coming out on top. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on September 12.

The Rangers will give the nod to Max Scherzer (12-6, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-2, 2.65 ERA).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 6, Rangers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 56 out of the 95 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has entered 86 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 50-36 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 54.5% chance to win.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 787.

The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

