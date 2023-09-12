On Tuesday, Leody Taveras (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SNET

SNET Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .270 with 29 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

Taveras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .412.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 126 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.8% of them.

He has homered in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 126), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has driven in a run in 39 games this season (31.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 45 of 126 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 64 .278 AVG .262 .315 OBP .307 .448 SLG .401 22 XBH 22 8 HR 4 32 RBI 28 56/11 K/BB 50/17 8 SB 6

