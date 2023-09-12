Josh Smith vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .184 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 27 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has driven in a run in nine games this season (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 27.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.141
|AVG
|.225
|.270
|OBP
|.343
|.259
|SLG
|.371
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|5
|28/12
|K/BB
|24/11
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 175 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Ryu (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.65 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
