Ezequiel Duran -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the mound, on September 12 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .277.

In 62.3% of his games this year (71 of 114), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has had an RBI in 30 games this season (26.3%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (39.5%), including seven multi-run games (6.1%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 52 .297 AVG .256 .348 OBP .303 .513 SLG .379 20 XBH 16 11 HR 3 27 RBI 18 61/15 K/BB 55/7 1 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings