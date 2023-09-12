Ezequiel Duran vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the mound, on September 12 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .277.
- In 62.3% of his games this year (71 of 114), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has had an RBI in 30 games this season (26.3%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (39.5%), including seven multi-run games (6.1%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|52
|.297
|AVG
|.256
|.348
|OBP
|.303
|.513
|SLG
|.379
|20
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|18
|61/15
|K/BB
|55/7
|1
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.76 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 2.65 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing batters.
