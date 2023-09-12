At +1000, the Dallas Cowboys sport the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 12.

Watch the Cowboys this season on Fubo!

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Cowboys and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

Dallas averaged 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 12th, surrendering 330.2 yards per game.

At home last season, the Cowboys were 8-1. Away, they were 4-4.

Dallas collected eight wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).

The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC overall.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In addition, Pollard had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, CeeDee Lamb scored nine TDs, hauling in 107 balls for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game).

In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 catches for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Micah Parsons had 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

Bet on Cowboys to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +8000 2 September 17 Jets - +2500 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +50000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +700 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +6600 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +8000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +15000 12 November 23 Commanders - +10000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +6600 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +1000 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +1800 17 December 30 Lions - +1800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +10000

Odds are current as of September 12 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.