The Toronto Blue Jays (80-63) aim to add to their three-game win streak when they take on the Texas Rangers (78-64) on Monday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays will look to Chris Bassitt (14-7) against the Rangers and Dane Dunning (9-6).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (14-7, 3.69 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (9-6, 3.95 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers are sending Dunning (9-6) out to make his 22nd start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.95 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.95, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.

Dunning is trying to collect his 11th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Dunning will try to collect his 20th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

In seven of his 30 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Dane Dunning vs. Blue Jays

He will face a Blue Jays offense that ranks fifth in the league with 1274 total hits (on a .260 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .420 (12th in the league) with 166 total home runs (18th in MLB action).

Dunning has pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out three against the Blue Jays this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays' Bassitt (14-7) will make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in eight innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 3.69 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .231.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has made 29 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

The 34-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 24th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Chris Bassitt vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .266 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.454) and 200 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 7-for-19 with three doubles and three RBI in 3 2/3 innings this season.

