Mitch Garver vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Monday, Mitch Garver (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .286.
- Garver has gotten a hit in 46 of 69 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (23.2%).
- In 20.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (36.2%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (11.6%).
- He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|28
|.291
|AVG
|.278
|.391
|OBP
|.381
|.545
|SLG
|.536
|16
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|19
|43/21
|K/BB
|24/15
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Bassitt (14-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 173 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 30th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 24th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.