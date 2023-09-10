The Tennessee Titans (0-0) will look to upset the New Orleans Saints (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Saints go up against the Titans. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we outline below.

Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Titans vs Saints on Fubo!

Saints vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Saints were leading after the first quarter in eight games, trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

On offense, New Orleans averaged 4.2 points in the first quarter (15th-ranked) last season. From a defensive standpoint, it gave up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Titans led eight times, were behind three times, and were knotted up six times.

In the first quarter last year, the Titans averaged 4.9 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 3.4 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Saints won the second quarter in eight games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Offensively, New Orleans averaged 6.1 points in the second quarter (23rd-ranked) last season. On the other side of the ball, it surrendered 5.2 points on average in the second quarter (fifth-ranked).

The Titans outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

The Titans averaged 6.7 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 6.5 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last year, the Saints won the third quarter six times, lost seven times, and were knotted up four times.

In the third quarter last season, New Orleans averaged 4.6 points on offense, and it surrendered an average of 3.4 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Titans won the third quarter four times, were outscored eight times, and were knotted up five times.

The Titans' offense averaged 3.8 points in the third quarter last season. On defense, they allowed 5.8 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

Last season, the Saints won the fourth quarter in four games, were outscored in that quarter in 10 games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in three games.

New Orleans averaged 5.7 points on offense in the fourth quarter last year. On defense, it surrendered an average of 7.1 points in the fourth quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Titans won the fourth quarter five times, were outscored nine times, and tied three times.

The Titans' offense averaged 2.6 points in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, they allowed 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Saints vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Saints were winning after the first half in nine games, were losing after the first half in seven games, and were knotted up after the first half in one game.

In the first half last year, New Orleans averaged 10.4 points scored on offense. Defensively, the team surrendered an average of 8.6 points in the first half.

The Titans were leading after the first half in eight games last year (5-3 in those contests), were losing after the first half in seven games (2-5), and were tied after the first half in two games (0-2).

The Titans' offense averaged 11.6 points in the first half last season. Defensively, they allowed 9.8 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

The Saints lost the second half eight times and outscored their opponent in the second half nine times in 17 games last year.

In the second half last year, New Orleans averaged 10.3 points on offense. It ceded an average of 10.5 points on defense in the second half.

The Titans won the second half in four games last year, were outscored in the second half in 12 games, and were knotted up in the second half in one game.

In the second half last season, the Titans averaged 6.4 points on offense (32nd-ranked) and gave up an average of 10.7 points on defense (17th-ranked).

Rep the Saints or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.