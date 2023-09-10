Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics hit the field on Sunday at Globe Life Field against Jon Gray, who is projected to start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+200). The total is 9.5 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -250 +200 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 58.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (55-39).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Texas has an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rangers a 71.4% chance to win.

Texas has played in 140 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-62-7).

The Rangers have put together a 9-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-30 33-34 31-22 46-41 52-48 25-15

