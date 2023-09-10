The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .277 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 82 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 75.7% of his games this season (106 of 140), with multiple hits 38 times (27.1%).

He has homered in 15 games this season (10.7%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 51 games this year (36.4%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (12.9%).

He has scored in 43.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 67 .283 AVG .270 .373 OBP .372 .473 SLG .393 30 XBH 24 11 HR 4 45 RBI 27 76/39 K/BB 64/43 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings