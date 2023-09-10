Mitch Garver vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.345 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1-for-1) against the Athletics.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .285 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 66.2% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.
- He has homered in 20.6% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has had an RBI in 25 games this year (36.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|28
|.290
|AVG
|.278
|.388
|OBP
|.381
|.542
|SLG
|.536
|15
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|19
|42/20
|K/BB
|24/15
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.59 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Medina (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.46 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.46, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.