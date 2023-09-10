Josh Smith vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith (.129 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 172 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .185 with six doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.5%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in eight games this year (11.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 18 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.134
|AVG
|.233
|.260
|OBP
|.340
|.232
|SLG
|.384
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|5
|27/11
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.59 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Medina (3-8) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.46 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 5.46 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
