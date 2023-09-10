Ezequiel Duran vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ezequiel Duran (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .277.
- Duran has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (12.3%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Duran has driven home a run in 30 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.1%.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|52
|.297
|AVG
|.256
|.348
|OBP
|.303
|.513
|SLG
|.379
|20
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|18
|61/15
|K/BB
|55/7
|1
|SB
|7
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.59).
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.46 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.46, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
