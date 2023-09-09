Trying to find information on the best bets in SEC play in Week 2, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Auburn vs. Cal matchup, and taking Tulane (+7.5) over Ole Miss against the spread. See more insights and stats on those college football games by scrolling down.

Best Week 2 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Tulane +7.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Tulane Green Wave

Ole Miss Rebels at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 7.7 points

Tulane by 7.7 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Cal +6.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears

Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears Projected Favorite & Spread: Cal by 7.3 points

Cal by 7.3 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Mississippi State -9 vs. Arizona

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Arizona Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 17.9 points

Mississippi State by 17.9 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 2 SEC Total Bets

Over 55 - Auburn vs. Cal

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears

Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears Projected Total: 76.0 points

76.0 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 66.5 - Ole Miss vs. Tulane

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Tulane Green Wave

Ole Miss Rebels at Tulane Green Wave Projected Total: 58.7 points

58.7 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 47.5 - Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Missouri Tigers

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Missouri Tigers Projected Total: 53.3 points

53.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Week 2 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Auburn 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 59.0 / 14.0 492.0 / 301.0 Alabama 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 56.0 / 7.0 431.0 / 211.0 Texas A&M 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 52.0 / 10.0 411.0 / 222.0 Tennessee 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 49.0 / 13.0 499.0 / 201.0 Vanderbilt 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 41.0 / 20.5 379.0 / 334.5 Kentucky 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 44.0 / 14.0 357.0 / 295.0 Ole Miss 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 73.0 / 7.0 667.0 / 235.0 Georgia 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 48.0 / 7.0 559.0 / 260.0 Mississippi State 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 48.0 / 7.0 525.0 / 208.0 Arkansas 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 56.0 / 13.0 379.0 / 291.0 Missouri 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 35.0 / 10.0 437.0 / 194.0 South Carolina 0-1 (0-0 SEC) 17.0 / 31.0 351.0 / 437.0 Florida 0-1 (0-0 SEC) 11.0 / 24.0 346.0 / 270.0 LSU 0-1 (0-0 SEC) 24.0 / 45.0 460.0 / 494.0

